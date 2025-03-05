Make Some Noise: The M&A Surge Forcing Advertising's Bold Future

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the advertising world are rarely straightforward. One M&A consultant tells a striking tale: an agency owner, frustrated by prolonged negotiations, placed a shotgun (yes, the real kind!) on the meeting table before signing the contract — a dramatic reminder of the high stakes at play.

The reality is that both sides seldom walk away with everything they want. As AI reshapes the industry and creativity becomes more democratised, striking a good deal is increasingly complex. Yet, opportunities abound, with consolidation and innovation driving a flurry of activity in the advertising market. The impending $13 billion Omnicom takeover of Interpublic Group (IPG) is poised to reshape the advertising landscape, setting off ripple effects for not just its competitors but also its clients. As this colossal merger unfolds, independent agencies may see their valuations rise while rivals scramble to recalibrate strategies. This transformation comes amid accelerating AI adoption and the rise of the creator economy — forces already fuelling M&A trends.

Sometimes, however, the focus of these deals shifts away from acquiring tech solutions to investing in creative talent that delivers a compelling competitive edge. Recent deals for New Commercial Arts (acquired last year by WPP-owned Ogilvy) and Uncommon Studios (Havas acquired a majority stake in the agency in 2023) reflect that creative talent is still the primary driver for the industry. The move towards inevitable consolidation in advertising is expected to see more fresh start-ups in response. There is already a rush of excitement caused by the highly-regarded duo Richard Brim and Martin Beverley announcement late last year that they are leaving adam&eveDDB to start their own business.

As the decade unfolds, the contours of the industry’s future are becoming clearer in some respects, though uncertainty lingers elsewhere. Agencies will need to invest heavily to stay ahead of technological advances and evolving client demands. For WPP — long the largest network — losing that crown to a soon-to-be merged Omnicom-IPG presents a pivotal moment. Meanwhile, Publicis Groupe, riding on years of consistent growth, remains a model of adaptation. Moreover, the same quandary is true for the mid-size networks and agencies including the BrandTech Group (which loathes to be labelled as such), Stagwell and others.

Connected commerce is meanwhile fast becoming another burgeoning frontier. Retailers are leveraging e-commerce platforms to bridge online and in-store experiences, unlocking new advertising revenue streams. Agencies with the expertise to orchestrate these complex ecosystems are poised to become highly coveted assets.

Meanwhile, media is still the significant battleground for most advertising networks, as highlighted by the buyout of Total Media by longterm strategic partner MediaPlus, part of the Serviceplan network.

The question for holding companies, therefore, is whether to buy, consolidate, merge, or build.

For instance, VML’s merger with Wunderman Thompson in 2023 exemplifies the push for scale and integrated services. Pip Hulbert, VML UK’s CEO notes that clients are more commercially focused than ever, driving restructuring across both brands and agencies alike. And as the industry races towards 2030, change remains a certainty.

What deals of today tell us about the industry of tomorrow

As the Truelink Capital deal to buy R/GA shows, private equity (PE) is playing an increasingly prominent role, stepping in as agency networks shift focus to scaling tech capabilities. That follows the sale of its former stablemate Huge to another PE firm, AEA Investors in December.

According to Moore Kingston Smith, 2024 saw 393 M&A deals, the lowest since 2021, with PE-backed firms like MSQ, Croud, and Brainlabs flourishing under this model. For networks, the challenge becomes balancing internal consolidation with the need to stay nimble. Of ‘The Big Six’, Havas and Publicis Groupe were the most prolific buyers in the market with six each, followed by Omnicom with two and WPP with one (although it did also buy out the remaining shares of T&Pm as well as acquiring New Commercial Arts).