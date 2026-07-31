Work Of The Week
Škoda Spotlights The Š, Monzo Lets Life Take Priority, FCA Action Creates Everyday Heroes, And More...
The best work, curated
31 July 2026
Šhhhkoda for Škoda by Leo UK
The campaign draws attention to the unique pronunciation of the car manufacturer and brings the iconic háček above the Š to the centre stage.
Feel Claim Confident for FCA Action by M+C Saatchi UK
Transforming a routine administrative task into a moment of achievement and empowerment, this campaign turns everyday people into action heroes.
Get Busy Living for Monzo by BBH London
The new brand platform brings along Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Coleman to feature as the narration behind authentic and relatable moments, showcasing Monzo's mission to help people feel more confident and in control of their money.
Holiday Hero Or Zero for GetYourGuide by Ace of Hearts
The campaign, including British stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, give the holiday planners a moment of recognition and invites the nation to do the same, for a chance to win an unforgettable prize.
Together Hits Different for Müller and MyProtein by VCCP Blue
Bringing iconic influencers GK Barry and Paul Olima to work together to tackle an assault course whilst blindfolded, the campaign champions the power of teamwork.
Wild Brushing for Severn Trent by M+C Saatchi
Engaging with the next generation of festival-goers and inspiring the youth to become more environmentally conscious, Severn Trent has created a gorp-core inspired teeth-brushing kit, using only the water they need rather than leaving the tap running.
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