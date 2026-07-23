EE is Patriotically Proud, Allwyn Unveils Powerball, Asahi Gets Playful, And More...
The best work, curated
23 July 2026
It's OK, I'm With The AA x Spider-Man: Brand New Day for The AA by The Gate
This ad showcases an epic cinema collaboration, with a high-impact cinema spot, making The AA an unmissable part of this cultural moment during the height of summer.
Your Dreams Engineered for Honda by Pablo
This campaign captures the essence of how a small idea can be completely transformed, which highlights Honda's mission to to help make those ideas possible. The hero film celebrates the genuine, human-centred approach to innovation.
You Did Us Proud. Yes Boys for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
After the intense semi-final between England and Argentina, the mobile network created a powerful digital out-of-home campaign reminding young boys that the true strength of a squad is found in standing together, whatever the final score.
Powerball: What Would You Do? for Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery by VCCP
This campaign introduces UK players with the transformational possibilities of a Powerball win, launching a 30-second television spot during the FIFA World Cup Final and a cinematic placement during the opening weekend of The Odyssey.
The Infinite Can for Asahi by Havas London
In collaboration with Japanese-born artist Hisham Akira Bharoocha, the campaign showcases the brands limited edition can, which sits at the heart of Asahi Super Dry’s new multi-million-pound ‘Seek, Find & Win’ competition and activations.
Andy Burnham's £2 Bus Fare Cap Activation by WPP 650, JCDecaux, Ambient Media, and First Bus
The fast turn-around activation supports the launch of the governments new initiative to bus fares and brings a national policy announcement into the real world.
Paddy Power Comedy Festival Wheel Clamp by BBH Dublin
The stunt saw an opportunity to give people a laugh when they need it most turning yellow wheel clamps into cheeky comedy media spaces to promote the upcoming Paddy Power Comedy Festival.
First Impression Washbags for Boots x The Hygiene Bank by WPP's The Pharm led by VML
The campaign highlights the hidden barrier affecting thousands of young people seeking employment and showcases how the kits created are a vital and exciting next step to help young people feel ready for the workplace.
We're All For The Perfect Poo for Pets at Home by T&P
The UK’s leading petcare brand’s new nutrition campaign showcases how they are always on hand to help the nations pet parents find the right food for their pet.