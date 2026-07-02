Aldi's Not Complicated, You've Been Tando'd Again, The National Conversation Begins, and More...
The best work, curated
02 July 2026
'EE Safer Sims and Toy Story 5' by WPP Media
Celebrating the release of the fifth instalment of the iconic Disney Pixar franchise, the cinema activation from the mobile network helps families navigate children's digital wellbeing and online safety.
'Have a YAZOO with Yourself' for YAZOO by Havas London
The UK’s favourite flavoured milk brand has unveiled a new brand platform, embracing everyday imperfections and the chaos of life.
'It's Not Complicated' for ALDI Ireland by Pablo
The hero TV spot highlights the complexity of other supermarket loyalty schemes and showcases ALDI's everyday low prices.
‘You Know When You’ve Been Tango’d’ for Tango by VCCP
Bringing the nostalgia of the 90's, the new brand platform showcases the power of Tango's flavour with wrecking ball of tang.
'Be The Story' for NFL by Denstu Creative UK
Ahead of the NFL Flag Championships, the campaign celebrates the players shaping the future of flag football, as well as those yet to come.
'The National Conversation' for The /Together Coalition by M+C Saatchi
The film, which featuring the iconic voice of Sir Ian McKellen, aims to bring the UK together to discuss community, trust and belonging.
'WeMite’ for Marmite by adam&eve\TBWA
The limited edition jars are here for England football supporters during the World Cup 2026, bringing the taste of home from thousands of miles away.