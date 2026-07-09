Work of the Week
Twix Continues Its Double Act, Tui Takes a Cruise, Metallica's Brand Drained and more...
The best work, curated
09 July 2026
'Grand Slam Doughnut' for Morrisons by Leo UK
The OOH work pays homage to Wimbledon Tennis' annual arrival, with its bespoke Grand Slam Doughnut, filled with British strawberries and cream and freshly prepared in store by Morrisons Market Street bakers.
'Surrender To Tender' for KFC by Mother
KFC encourages the UK and Ireland to embrace tenderness as it spotlights its new Tenders and Dips range. The work sees musician Frank Watkinson, whose online videos have quietly moved millions, perform a revised rendition of The Cranberries’ ‘Linger.’
'Emergency LOW-GOS x Metallica' for NHS Blood & Transplant by Havas London
NHS Blood and Transplant’s Emergency LOW-GOS campaign gives a reminder of the blood shortages currently impacting the NHS.
Metallica is the latest brand to pledge its support, with the activation showcased at its sold-out London stadium shows.
'Pride is Everything' for Bauer Media Outdoor by M+C Saatchi's PROUD
'Pride is Everything' captures moments of joy, love, friendship, family, protest, celebration, everyday life, and queerness across Europe.
Running across OOH across Europe, the work gave queer creators, community members, and allies, opportunity to share their Pride experiences.
'Your Next Story' for Tui's Marella Cruises by Leo UK
This work looks beyond outdated stereotypes, and celebrates the appetite for adventure in the over-40s.
It follows a 40 something couple recounting their cruise holiday to friends, unravelling a series of humorous and relatable moments, bringing memories back to life.
'Double Act' for TWIX by adam&eve\TBWA
TWIX builds on its award-winning brand platform 'Two Is Better Than One', with 'Double Act' - using the art of puppetry and an iconic soundtrack to celebrating the simple truth: that two TWIX bars are better than one.
'The Harvest Bowl' for Qiao Fu Da Yuan by Mother Shanghi
The campaign, in collaboration with the School of Design & Art at Jingdezhen Ceramic University, celebrates 6,000 years of Chinese agricultural history.
It further highlights the role of farmers in producing Wuchang rice - from their knowledge to craft and human labour.
Alzheimer's Society Daily Mail Print Campaign Highlights Dementia's Growing NHS Impact by New Commercial Arts
Creating powerful imagery including the heartbreaking reality of the disease, the campaign brings awareness to the pressure dementia has on the UK's health system.
'Shake n' Serve' for McDonald's by Leo UK
Wimbledon has strawberries and cream. McDonald's has fries and a shake. For a limited time, available in its Wimbledon store, McDonald's has a unique dipping experience available for anyone that orders a strawberry milkshake and fries.
'The Sting Within Me' for Sting Energy with PR by Edelman
The official music video 'The Sting Within Me' by Alan Walker celebrates the sounds of Formula 1, further celebrating the energy, tension, and emotions the sport brings.