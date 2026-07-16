Anthropic Answers Hard Questions, McDonald's Spotlights The Sauce, Brands Cheer On England, And More...
The best work, curated
16 July 2026
Hope in Hard Questions for Anthropic by Mother
In a world where a growing amount of concern is growing for the use of AI, this campaign listens to the hopes and concerns from people, highlighting Claude's work to transparently track its progress and aim to help extend the benefits of AI.
Engpak for Aldi UK by McCann Manchester
Aldi’s much-loved Nordpak temporarily changes its name to showcase the supermarkets support for England ahead of the quarter-final game against Norway.
Ichy for Škoda by AMV BBDO
This campaign explores the evolution and curiosity of Itchy, unfazed by the chaos of the world. It showcases the brands drive for the search for comfort in the new all-new electric Peaq car.
The Back Market Promise for Back Market by Mother
This campaign brings founder Thibaud Hug de Larauze and his own mother together to highlight a high-stake promise and showcase how the brand meets a standard customers can trust completely.
It’s OK for The AA by The Gate and Sony Productions
The platform continues to bring to life the confidence AA members feel, no matter what they face in their daily driving lives. The campaign showcases a cinema collaboration highlighting the brands trust to help keep people moving, even if it’s damage caused by super-villains.
50 Years of Pure Passion for Volkswagen by Bernbach
This campaign celebrates the 50 years of the GTI with a film showcasing a timeline of authentic moments and highlights the engineering and design details that have made the GTI iconic in each era.
The Unspoken Stat by AMV BBDO in partnership with Good Eggs
In partnership with domestic abuse charities, I Choose Freedom and Leeds Women’s Aid, the creative agency creates a tracker that turns real-time data into a live measurement of the increase in domestic abuse in the aftermath of football games.
Here for the Sauce for McDonald's by Leo UK
Celebrating the launch of the restaurant's three new sauce flavours, the campaign invites fans to share their own special relationship with the sauces, putting them centre stage.
RS 5 Shake for Audi by BBH London
Using the RS 5’s real engine sounds, this campaign captures the raw mechanical power of the car and transforms it into a visual and immersive experience.
OZEN for OZEN by Mother Design
A new oral care brand breaks-through with a new brand design, showcasing the balance between freshness, efficacy and scientific credibility.
Three Minutes to Kill for British Heart Foundation by Saatchi & Saatchi
This campaign reimagines football’s controversial three-minute hydration breaks into a vital fundraising and awareness platform.
England vs VAR-gentina for Paddy Power by BBH London
This bookmaker's campaign puts England's opponents firmly in the spotlight ahead of the semi-final match.
Every Bit Of Luck Helps for Tesco by BBH London
Ahead of England’s highly anticipated semi-final clash with Argentina, Tesco was hoping to generate stokes of luck with the placement of solid wooden fixtures across its Wembley store for customers to touch.
Squeaky [Bun] Time for Sainsbury's by New Commercial Arts
Ahead of the high stakes semi-final game between England and Argentina, this campaign plays on an infamous quote by Sir Alex Ferguson and brings a sense of joy and unity in support of the nation.
Don't Stop At A Semi for Numan by Wonderhood Makers
This campaign turns England's semi-final football match into a conversation about one of the most common health issues men face and one of the least discussed.