work of the week 16th july 2026

Anthropic Answers Hard Questions, McDonald's Spotlights The Sauce, Brands Cheer On England, And More...

The best work, curated

By Creative Salon

16 July 2026

Hope in Hard Questions for Anthropic by Mother

In a world where a growing amount of concern is growing for the use of AI, this campaign listens to the hopes and concerns from people, highlighting Claude's work to transparently track its progress and aim to help extend the benefits of AI.

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Engpak for Aldi UK by McCann Manchester

Aldi’s much-loved Nordpak temporarily changes its name to showcase the supermarkets support for England ahead of the quarter-final game against Norway.

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  • aldi england quarter final mccann

Ichy for Škoda by AMV BBDO

This campaign explores the evolution and curiosity of Itchy, unfazed by the chaos of the world. It showcases the brands drive for the search for comfort in the new all-new electric Peaq car.

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The Back Market Promise for Back Market by Mother

This campaign brings founder Thibaud Hug de Larauze and his own mother together to highlight a high-stake promise and showcase how the brand meets a standard customers can trust completely.

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It’s OK for The AA by The Gate and Sony Productions

The platform continues to bring to life the confidence AA members feel, no matter what they face in their daily driving lives. The campaign showcases a cinema collaboration highlighting the brands trust to help keep people moving, even if it’s damage caused by super-villains.

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  • The AA Spiderman The Gate

50 Years of Pure Passion for Volkswagen by Bernbach

This campaign celebrates the 50 years of the GTI with a film showcasing a timeline of authentic moments and highlights the engineering and design details that have made the GTI iconic in each era.

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The Unspoken Stat by AMV BBDO in partnership with Good Eggs

In partnership with domestic abuse charities, I Choose Freedom and Leeds Women’s Aid, the creative agency creates a tracker that turns real-time data into a live measurement of the increase in domestic abuse in the aftermath of football games.

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  • The Unspoken Stat

Here for the Sauce for McDonald's by Leo UK

Celebrating the launch of the restaurant's three new sauce flavours, the campaign invites fans to share their own special relationship with the sauces, putting them centre stage.

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RS 5 Shake for Audi by BBH London

Using the RS 5’s real engine sounds, this campaign captures the raw mechanical power of the car and transforms it into a visual and immersive experience.

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OZEN for OZEN by Mother Design

A new oral care brand breaks-through with a new brand design, showcasing the balance between freshness, efficacy and scientific credibility.

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  • Ozen Rebrand

Three Minutes to Kill for British Heart Foundation by Saatchi & Saatchi

This campaign reimagines football’s controversial three-minute hydration breaks into a vital fundraising and awareness platform.

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  • British Heart Foundation

England vs VAR-gentina for Paddy Power by BBH London

This bookmaker's campaign puts England's opponents firmly in the spotlight ahead of the semi-final match.

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  • Paddy Power VARgentina

Every Bit Of Luck Helps for Tesco by BBH London

Ahead of England’s highly anticipated semi-final clash with Argentina, Tesco was hoping to generate stokes of luck with the placement of solid wooden fixtures across its Wembley store for customers to touch.

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  • Tesco England luck

Squeaky [Bun] Time for Sainsbury's by New Commercial Arts

Ahead of the high stakes semi-final game between England and Argentina, this campaign plays on an infamous quote by Sir Alex Ferguson and brings a sense of joy and unity in support of the nation.

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  • squeaky bun time sainsburys OOH

Don't Stop At A Semi for Numan by Wonderhood Makers

This campaign turns England's semi-final football match into a conversation about one of the most common health issues men face and one of the least discussed.

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  • don't stop at a semi Numan

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