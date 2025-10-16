Work Of The Week
Nationwide Celebrates Victory, Cadbury Celebrates Heroes, Avanti Celebrates Family Time and more...
16 October 2025
'Lost & Found' for Uber by Mother
Kylie Minogue and Lando Norris have missing items in an Uber Exec - the platform's premium ride service.
'Lost & Found' features real celebrity items genuinely left in an Uber Exec car that lucky winners can find; in turn reinforcing that premium experiences shouldn't be exclusive to the famous.
'The Most Powerful iPhone Deserves Thee Best Network' for EE by Publicis
A new 30-second film by a cross-agency team from Publicis highlights why EE is the perfect partner for the all-new iPhone 17.
It shows how the network is hardy even in the most chaotic of environments - a car boot sale.
'Blimp Me' for Nationwide by Mother
In a continuation of the A.N.Y bank platform, Mother's latest work celebrates Nationwide's recent win of the Which? Bank Of The Year awards.
The spot pokes fun at the premature celebrations of arch-rival A.N.Y Bank and once again stars Dominic West as CEO and Sunil Patel as his long-suffering assistant.
'Works Every Time' at The Outernet for Sainsbury's by NCA
Sainsbury's clothing brand Tu has taken over The Outernet with an activation that shows off its new autumn winter collection.
It shows models walking catwalk-style in the brand’s sleek new range of clothes and accessories against a plain white backdrop.
'Act Like a Friend' for TFL by VCCP
‘Act Like a Friend’ aims to empower TFL passengers to safely intervene should they witness hate crime, sexual harassment or offences while travelling.
Based off a powerful insight that Londoners want to help but aren't sure how to, the work encourages how to do exactly that.
'All Heroes. Not Zeros' for Cadbury by VCCP
Based off the insight that other assortment brands have obvious fan favourites while Heroes stands apart, 'All Heroes. Not Zeros' was born.
The campaign celebrates some of the UK's most iconic heroes, from Queen to Arsenal Women's Football team, to Robin Hood.
'Be With Them Sooner' for Avanti West Coast by adam&eveDDB
Based of research showing 37 per cent of overnight journeys are to spend time with loved ones - more than any other reason, Avanti West Coast is targeting human connection.
The campaign focuses on the real reasons passengers travel, positioning Avanti as the operator of choice for reuniting with loved ones.