Work Of The Week

'Just Used Confused.com' by Leo Burnett UK

Confused.com, in partnership with Leo Burnett UK, are reshaping the narrative around insurance shopping. Entitled "Just Used Confused.com," the work aims to alleviate the stress and confusion inherent in the insurance selection process while celebrating the satisfaction of securing the right coverage.

Instead of focusing solely on product offerings, Confused.com aims to tap into consumers' emotions by highlighting the relief and joy associated with finding the perfect insurance policy.