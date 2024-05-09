Work Of The Week
09 May 2024
‘Martini Dare To Be’ by AMV BBDO
Martini's global campaign, ‘Martini Dare To Be’ is a celebration of the ‘modern aperitivo moment’ that has evolved from a ‘pre-event’ experience to become the main social gathering. The campaign launches in Spain and Benelux, followed by Portugal and Italy later this year and will run across advertising, PR and social media in Europe throughout 2024.
'Haus Of Flamingo' for Very by The Gate
Teaming up with MSQ Partners agency The Gate, Very's 'Haus of Flamingo' fashion platform, promises fashion enthusiasts to explore their flamboyant style tastes. The campaign, designed to capture the essence of summer, beckons customers to embrace their inner flamingo and elevate their wardrobe with a splash of originality and confidence.
'No Distractions' for Currys by AMV BBDO
With the summer tournaments season looming, tech retailer Currys has released a campaign to ensure that customers that they will get the best tech advice amidst the football frenzy. Teaming up with AMV BBDO and Spark Foundry, Currys showcases the lengths its expert colleagues go to avoid football distractions, whilst assisting customers in choosing the perfect TV for what is set to be a nail-biting summer of sport.
'This Summer keep your cool' for M&S by Mother
M&S is calling on the UK to keep its cool this summer with the launch of its 2024 summer campaign as the retailer continues its journey to broaden appeal and elevate style perceptions. The theme for the season is sun, sea, and a stylish wardrobe, playfully brought to life in a colourful campaign that serves up style inspiration across womenswear, menswear, and kidswear.
'SuperSaveClub' for MoneySuperMarket by NCA
Dame Judi Dench has reprised her role for MoneySuperMarket leading the MoneySuperSeven on their latest assignment - to spread the word about MoneySuperMarket’s new rewards programme – the SuperSaveClub. The story follows the squad as they go undercover at opening night, on a mission to deliver savings and rewards to new SuperSaveClub members.
'YourWagen' for Volkswagen by adam&eveDDB
Volkswagen and adam&eveDDB are celebrating the enduring role of the Volkswagen brand in the lives of their drivers and fans with the release of its new brand platform. The new platform, ‘YourWagen’ stems from the Volkswagen brand name, literally meaning ‘people’s car’, and commemorates the love and emotional connection that drivers from all walks of life have for Volkswagen cars. YourWagen is set to be adopted on a global level and reach audiences in multiple markets from summer 2024.
'FRijj - Embrace the URjj' for Müller by VCCP
Featuring a range of special build billboards, Müller milkshake brand FRijj has released its first new ad campaign in eight years, created by VCCP London, as it significantly invests in a major brand refresh. The campaign aims to dramatise what happens when the nation feels ‘the URjj’, playing FRijj’s distinctive tagline ‘Feel the URjj’ - a line that has been in place for nearly 10 years. A series of distinctive special-build OOH billboards sit at the heart of the campaign. Each aims to bring to life the power of ‘the URjj’.
'It Pays to be Connected' for Tesco by BBH London
Tesco Mobile has released the second film of the 'It Pays to be Connected' campaign with BBH London which aims to wryly spotlight the advantages of being connected to its community. It showcases the ways in which we ‘love’ to stay connected to our local communities, through various group chats – all enabled by Tesco Mobile.
'Just Used Confused.com' by Leo Burnett UK
Confused.com, in partnership with Leo Burnett UK, are reshaping the narrative around insurance shopping. Entitled "Just Used Confused.com," the work aims to alleviate the stress and confusion inherent in the insurance selection process while celebrating the satisfaction of securing the right coverage.
Instead of focusing solely on product offerings, Confused.com aims to tap into consumers' emotions by highlighting the relief and joy associated with finding the perfect insurance policy.
‘Not Possible - Healthy Snacks You’ll Actually Like’ for Graze by adam&eveDDB
Healthy snacking brand Graze has aired its first ever Crunch TV advertisement, created in partnership with adam&eveDDB, to dispel the myth that healthy and tasty snacks do not exist. The TV ad features a woman arguing with the voice in the back of her head representing the nagging feeling that healthy means bland. The ad is brought to life using puppetry and wigs and is voiced over by TV actress Diane Morgan, who stars in popular comedies such as Motherland and After Life.