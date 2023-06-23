Special Awards: Cannes 2023 Decoded

In the final Awards Show of the week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Special Awards were announced. Following a strong performance by Apple across the Lions in 2023, the brand won its first Creative Brand of the Year award, a title held by Burger King for three consecutive years. DDB Worldwide won its first Network of the Year award, and Argentina took its first-ever Agency of the Year spot, won by GUT, Buenos Aires.

Omnicom was named Most Creative Company of the Year at the 70 th annual Cannes Lions Festival.