Special Awards: Cannes 2023 Decoded

DDB Worldwide won its first Network of the Year award and Apple won its first Creative Brand of the Year award

By Creative Salon

23 June 2023

In the final Awards Show of the week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Special Awards were announced. Following a strong performance by Apple across the Lions in 2023, the brand won its first Creative Brand of the Year award, a title held by Burger King for three consecutive years. DDB Worldwide won its first Network of the Year award, and Argentina took its first-ever Agency of the Year spot, won by GUT, Buenos Aires. 

Omnicom was named Most Creative Company of the Year at the 70th annual Cannes Lions Festival.

The following is the list of the Special Awards:

Creative Company of the Year

Omnicom

WPP

Interpublic Group

Network of the Year

DDB Worldwide

Ogilvy

BBDO Worldwide

Independent Network of the Year

GUT

Wieden+Kennedy

Rethink

Agency of the Year

GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Publicis Conseil, Paris, France

adam&eveDDB, London, United Kingdom

Independent Agency of the Year

GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Wieden+Kennedy, Portland, USA

Palme d'Or

Somesuch, USA

SMUGGLER, United Kingdom

Biscuit Filmworks, USA

Spoon., Japan

Rebolucion, Mexico

Creative Brand of the Year

Apple

Dove

Heineken

Agency of the Year by Track

Agency of the Year - Classic

adam&eveDDB, London, United Kingdom

Agency of the Year - Craft

Dentsu Inc., Tokyo, Japan

Agency of the Year - Engagement

GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Agency of the Year - Entertainment

Wieden+Kennedy, Portland, USA

Agency of the Year - Experience

GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Agency of the Year - Good

McCann Poland, Warsaw, Poland

Agency of the Year - Strategy

Ogilvy, Mumbai, India

Independent Agency of the Year by track

Independent Agency of the Year - Classic

Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Independent Agency of the Year - Craft

pgLang, Los Angeles, USA

Independent Agency of the Year - Engagement

GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Independent Agency of the Year - Entertainment

Wieden+Kennedy, Portland, USA

Independent Agency of the Year - Experience

GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Independent Agency of the Year - Good

Howatson+Company, Sydney, Australia

Independent Agency of the Year - Strategy

Special, Auckland, New Zealand

