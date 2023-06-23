Cannes Lions 2023
Special Awards: Cannes 2023 Decoded
DDB Worldwide won its first Network of the Year award and Apple won its first Creative Brand of the Year award
23 June 2023
In the final Awards Show of the week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Special Awards were announced. Following a strong performance by Apple across the Lions in 2023, the brand won its first Creative Brand of the Year award, a title held by Burger King for three consecutive years. DDB Worldwide won its first Network of the Year award, and Argentina took its first-ever Agency of the Year spot, won by GUT, Buenos Aires.
Omnicom was named Most Creative Company of the Year at the 70th annual Cannes Lions Festival.
The following is the list of the Special Awards:
Creative Company of the Year
Omnicom
WPP
Interpublic Group
Network of the Year
DDB Worldwide
Ogilvy
BBDO Worldwide
Independent Network of the Year
GUT
Wieden+Kennedy
Rethink
Agency of the Year
GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Publicis Conseil, Paris, France
adam&eveDDB, London, United Kingdom
Independent Agency of the Year
GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Wieden+Kennedy, Portland, USA
Palme d'Or
Somesuch, USA
SMUGGLER, United Kingdom
Biscuit Filmworks, USA
Spoon., Japan
Rebolucion, Mexico
Creative Brand of the Year
Apple
Dove
Heineken
Agency of the Year by Track
Agency of the Year - Classic
adam&eveDDB, London, United Kingdom
Agency of the Year - Craft
Dentsu Inc., Tokyo, Japan
Agency of the Year - Engagement
GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Agency of the Year - Entertainment
Wieden+Kennedy, Portland, USA
Agency of the Year - Experience
GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Agency of the Year - Good
McCann Poland, Warsaw, Poland
Agency of the Year - Strategy
Ogilvy, Mumbai, India
Independent Agency of the Year by track
Independent Agency of the Year - Classic
Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Independent Agency of the Year - Craft
pgLang, Los Angeles, USA
Independent Agency of the Year - Engagement
GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Independent Agency of the Year - Entertainment
Wieden+Kennedy, Portland, USA
Independent Agency of the Year - Experience
GUT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Independent Agency of the Year - Good
Howatson+Company, Sydney, Australia
Independent Agency of the Year - Strategy
Special, Auckland, New Zealand