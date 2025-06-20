Film Lions: Channel 4 Paralympics Spot And L'Oreal Take The Win

AMV BBDO won another Lion for its work on ‘ Never Just A Period ’ for femcare brand Bodyform - this time, a Gold Lion.

The campaign highlighted the dissonance between what women+ are taught to expect, and the reality of their menstrual experiences, showing the unsettling and absurd experience of having so little knowledge about their own bodies.

Overall, the work aimed to initiate an open conversation and education around menstrual health throughout the lives of women+ consumers.