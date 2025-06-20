Cannes Lions 2025
Film Lions: Channel 4 Paralympics Spot And L'Oreal Take The Win
'Considering What?' by Channel 4 took the top prize, while AMV BBDO won Gold and adam&eveDDB took home a Bronze Lion
20 June 2025
AMV BBDO won another Lion for its work on ‘Never Just A Period’ for femcare brand Bodyform - this time, a Gold Lion.
The campaign highlighted the dissonance between what women+ are taught to expect, and the reality of their menstrual experiences, showing the unsettling and absurd experience of having so little knowledge about their own bodies.
Overall, the work aimed to initiate an open conversation and education around menstrual health throughout the lives of women+ consumers.
Adam&eveDDB also took away a win in the category, adding a Bronze Lion to its collection for its ‘DJ Cat’ work for Temptations.
The Mars Petcare brand expanded its offerings with a new product launch: Temptations Lickable Spoons treats that are 'purrrfect' for enhancing mealtime and creating new bonding experiences.
Alongside, the brand launched ‘DJ Cat’ to build upon its 'Cats lose their cool' brand platform; results saw 7.7 million sales in one year, and a 90 per cent traffic increase.
The ‘Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?’ film challenged people to view Paralympians as elite, world-class athletes, not as competitors ‘overcoming’ their disabilities.
‘Considering What?’ is created by Channel 4’s multi-award-winning in-house agency, 4creative, and asked the viewing public to reconsider their preconceptions of Paralympic greatness.
"It's such a complex, wonderful way of looking at an old problem, and I think that Channel 4 has doubled down on their Paralympic sponsorship over the years, and they've always made great work, and time and time again, they come back with something new and interesting," says jury president, AMV BBDO's chief creative officer Nadja Losgott who was a juror for this category.
"Strategically, this puts the problem back onto the public and challenges them in a very inspiring, interesting way, and then the craft and the editing is super emotional. It pulls you into the storyline and allows you to change your way of thinking and the public's way of thinking," she adds.
Another Grand Prix winner was ‘The Final Copy of Ilon Specht’ for L’Oreal Paris by McCann Paris. It celebrated the life of Ilon Specht - the copywriter who created its iconic ‘Because You’re Worth It’ slogan in 1971. The film provides an intimate account of Specht’s life.
Jury President, Kate Stanners commented: “Ilon resonated with us all. A brand telling a very timely story that authenticates and validates its core brand purpose: to champion women. It’s a masterful film that draws us into the wonderful life story of Ilon, the author of the campaign ‘Because I'm worth it’. Its perfect filmmaking keeps us watching, and its humanity lives with us long after the end."