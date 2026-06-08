Pick Us a Winner
Pick Us A Cannes Lions 2026 Winner (Part 3)
Our Cannes Lions round-up continues with a third instalment spotlighting work from Leo UK and BBH London
08 June 2026
Cannes Lions is around the corner for yet another year, so let’s take a look at some of the work from UK agencies that will be facing the scrutiny of jurors.
Leo UK
McDonald's ‘McDonald’s National Filet-O-Fish Day’, Categories: Brand Experience & Activation / Direct / Social & Creator
Taking a lonely six-member Facebook group created over a decade ago, and transforming it into a nationwide community of fans, this campaign spotlights the Filet-O-Fish lovers around the UK and introduce a national day for the sandwich itself.
The change was lead by beloved mascot Phil A. O’ Fish. Created in 1975, and turning fifty last year, he’s helping the campaign the only way he knows how: by jumping onto Facebook. From sparking conversation in the comments, giving away fish-themed merch, to redesigning the group’s banner and logo, and blowing it up with OOH and ads in The Sun and Metro, Phil has set out to make the group “the swim-away success it was always destined to be” by providing a home for the cult-like Filet-O-Fish fanbase. In response, Filet-O-Fish fans nationwide have flooded the group with content, co-creating with McDonald’s to share their love.
McDonald's 'Camera Rolls', Categories: Outdoor, Print & Publishing
From flicking through the photos from the night before, where memories and special moments were made, this campaign joins in to reminisce the fun times and showcase that every night out story ends with the ultimate final snapshot: McDonald's.
Built as an extension of McDonald’s Overnights platform, the campaign was designed to drive late-night visits while building long-term brand affinity by reflecting the real role McDonald’s plays in people’s lives after dark.
Mr Motivator Bedbank ‘Wrong Side of the Bed’, Categories: Film / Film Craft
According to Barnardo’s No Crib for a Bed report (2023), 894,000 children slept on a floor or shared a bed in the past year, while more than one million parents gave up their own sleep so their child could use the only bed available. This campaign spotlights the reality that children face across the UK who don't have a proper bed at all.
Mr Motivator’s BedBank was founded by Derrick Evans MBE in response to the growing issue of bed poverty in the UK. The charity raises awareness, raises funds and awards grants to organisations working on the ground tackling the issue, enabling them to deliver beds and bedding directly to families in need.
BBH London
Chupa Chups 'Impossible', Categories: Design, Entertainment, PR, Social, Direct, Brand Experience
This campaign creates the ultimate test in response to the brands difficult packaging and the conversations on social media, creating a packaging thats blade proof, flame proof and quite possibly, human proof.
However underneath this impossible challenge is the surprise of the new easy-to-open wrapper.
Chupa Chups 'No More Wrestling', Categories: Industry Craft, Outdoor
Following the 'Impossible' campaign and highlighting the brands new and easy-to-open wrapping, 'No More Wrestling' puts a final end to the struggle by showcasing three Chupa Chups wrappers with striking Lucha Libre masks to dramatise the fight that opening a lollipop used to be.
The campaign ran across the UK and Spain in OOH and on social media. Wavemaker planned the media and Build Hollywood bought flyposter locations to lean into the wrestling poster aesthetic.
Missing People 'Based on a True Story', Categories: Entertainment, PR, Film, Glass
Working with Sharon Horgan’s production company Merman, the charity launched a provocative campaign that challenged audiences’ growing thirst for true-life tragedy. The film draws attention to people's true crime obsession and stands up to make a change against this damaging narrative.
The campaign was supported by a series of hauntingly dark OOH posters designed to look like case files, and judged as entertainment with a series of flippant, detached post-it notes from TV producers.
Tesco 'That’s What Makes It Christmas', Categories: Film Craft, Film
In a series of campaign films, Tesco takes an unconventional approach showcasing honest moments between family members. The ads celebrate the funny and wonderful moments where real festivity is found, ensuring the campaign helped the whole country feel seen in the holiday season.
The campaign maximised reach and impact across AV, Audio, Press, OOH, Digital and Social, placing Tesco at the heart of 'That's What Makes it Christmas' moments, including contextual messaging in targeted environments. This extended to buses wrapped in paper that has run out (a Christmas classic), a Metro cover wrap Bingo card for ticking off chaotic Christmas moments, and petrol pumps delivering tailored messages to those on their journey home for Christmas.
Genentech/Vabysmo 'Do I Look Like I Care?', Categories: Pharma
Shining the light on the unsung heroes that are caregivers for both children and parents, this campaign gives a voice to those whose struggles often go unseen, capturing the complex emotional duality of love, gratitude and devotion that lives alongside guilt, stress, and exhaustion.