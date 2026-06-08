Pick Us A Cannes Lions 2026 Winner (Part 3)

Leo UK

McDonald's ‘McDonald’s National Filet-O-Fish Day’, Categories: Brand Experience & Activation / Direct / Social & Creator

Taking a lonely six-member Facebook group created over a decade ago, and transforming it into a nationwide community of fans, this campaign spotlights the Filet-O-Fish lovers around the UK and introduce a national day for the sandwich itself.

The change was lead by beloved mascot Phil A. O’ Fish. Created in 1975, and turning fifty last year, he’s helping the campaign the only way he knows how: by jumping onto Facebook. From sparking conversation in the comments, giving away fish-themed merch, to redesigning the group’s banner and logo, and blowing it up with OOH and ads in The Sun and Metro, Phil has set out to make the group “the swim-away success it was always destined to be” by providing a home for the cult-like Filet-O-Fish fanbase. In response, Filet-O-Fish fans nationwide have flooded the group with content, co-creating with McDonald’s to share their love.

Read more here.