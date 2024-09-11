BMB: Big changes promise much

2024 has been a year of setting our business up for future success and ensuring we are equipped to respond to the needs of our clients as our industry evolves. We’ve recommitted to showing that across industries, geographies and audiences 'The Most Human Brand Wins' and are looking forward to going into 2025 in a strong position with a team of extremely talented people.

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

During what has been a tricky year for the industry, maintaining an agency culture that is determined, kind and has a clear position in the market.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

I’m looking forward to working in exciting new categories and with new products that we have not touched before.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

The stop-start nature of budgets - we are an industry accustomed to retained behaviour and need to adapt to a business model that has shifted to being based on projects and flexibility.

We’ve also seen growing expectations placed on in-house capability, with the lines being blurred between what is done internally and what is commissioned externally.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

This has been a year of experimentation and exploration. Next year will be about acting on rather than talking about the impact of AI to make our work work even harder.

What one change would you most like to see happen in the ad industry next year?

A deeper and firmly-held belief in the value of creativity in our industry - and pricing our product accordingly.