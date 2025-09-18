Work of The Week
Essity’s Empathetic Taxi Ride, Co-op Reflects on Brilliant Lives, Uber Eats Celebrates Satisfaction & More
The best work, curated
18 September 2025
'Body Cam Footage Is Evidence' for South Western Railway by St Luke's
South Western Railway (SWR) is highlighting that its staff are equipped with body-worn cameras in its latest OOH campaign, created by St Luke’s. It aims to reduce the abuse staff face at work and create a safer, more respectful environment for customers and colleagues.
Body cams record events from the staff’s perspective, including instances of verbal or physical abuse. While they provide useful evidence in prosecuting offenders, their greatest value lies in prevention. A 2024 University of Cambridge study found that when staff wear body cams, incidents of physical and verbal assault fall by nearly 50 per cent, and injuries drop by around 30 per cent.
'We Like The Way You Move' for Sport England by EssenceMediacom
Sport England’s groundbreaking ‘This Girl Can’ campaign bursts back into the public eye with a vibrant ad that redefines what getting active looks like.
The campaign street-cast women from across England, celebrating the many ways they already move in their daily lives before pivoting to more intentional forms of exercise – from walks and family bike rides to using free outdoor park gyms, wheelchair rugby, walking football, boxing, pregnancy yoga and even laughing yoga.
'The Book of Money' for Monzo by BBH
Monzo is disrupting the financial industry once again with its launch campaign for ‘The Book of Money’ - a first of its kind, friendly, jargon-free guide designed to help people feel more confident with their finances.
A collaboration between Monzo, Penguin Random House UK, BBH and Freuds, the campaign reflects Monzo’s customer-first approach and its mission to make money work for everyone.
'You're Never Too Far From A Pharmacist' for Boots by VML
Boots launches its first long-term behaviour change campaign in a bid to get Brits to think of their pharmacist first when they have a health concern.
The campaign features a humorous TV advert that sees pharmacists pop up in unexpected places as people start to notice symptoms of ill health to highlight the range of conditions they can support through advice, diagnosis and treatment.
'Go Mongolia' for The Government of Mongolia by Edelman
The country of Mongolia launched its first-ever national brand film created and produced by Edelman. ‘Go Mongolia’ is a cinematic execution that encapsulates the country’s culture and ambitions and is shaped by the lived experience of Mongolians themselves.
'Taxi' for Essity by AMV BBDO
Tempo, Europe’s leading tissue brand owned by global leading hygiene company Essity, is celebrating the quiet power of everyday heroes in a new pan-European campaign.
The multichannel campaign pays tribute to the often-overlooked people who make a difference, who instinctively support others through life’s ups and downs. When they offer a Tempo, it’s more than just a tissue. It’s a moment of empathy. A gesture of care.
'When You've Done Enough' for Uber Eats by Mother
Uber Eats has unveiled the next instalment of its UK brand platform, ‘When You’ve Done Enough’, Uber Eats, with a tongue-in-cheek TV spot starring Academy Award-nominated actor Jude Law.
Created by Mother and entitled ‘Romance’d Enough’, playfully subverts Jude Law’s rom-com legacy.
Dolmio Nods To Spurs' 'Lasagne Gate' by T&P
To mark Spurs' infamous 'Lasagne gate', T&P has created a tongue-in-cheek campaign with Dolmio.
It seizes the cultural sporting moment with a cheeky ad campaign, reminding players and the public that this dish needn’t be problematic
'1 Brilliant Life' for Co-op Funeralcare by VCCP
The ‘1 Brilliant Life’ campaign places the power back into the hands of families and individuals, whether planning ahead or arranging a funeral for loved ones.
It introduces the bold promise that ‘however you choose to say goodbye, we help you own it’.
'Style It Out' for F&F by BBH
The campaign builds on the momentum of the initial launch earlier this year and showcases the brand's latest Autumn/Winter collection.
A leaky ceiling. An awkward moment in an elevator. A car breaking down. Kids going wild with crayons. These relatable scenarios featured in the campaign turn chaos into chic.
'There's Always More' for American Express by Dentsu Creative
American Express has launched its first unified brand and product advertising platform in the UK. The aim of the campaign is to drive relevance with UK consumers and small business owners with a bold, insight-led campaign message: ‘With Amex, there’s always more’.
Each story shows American Express being there for people in those everyday moments, with the added benefit of earning rewards that give a little something extra back.