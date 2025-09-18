Essity’s Empathetic Taxi Ride, Co-op Reflects on Brilliant Lives, Uber Eats Celebrates Satisfaction & More

'Body Cam Footage Is Evidence' for South Western Railway by St Luke's

South Western Railway (SWR) is highlighting that its staff are equipped with body-worn cameras in its latest OOH campaign, created by St Luke’s. It aims to reduce the abuse staff face at work and create a safer, more respectful environment for customers and colleagues.

Body cams record events from the staff’s perspective, including instances of verbal or physical abuse. While they provide useful evidence in prosecuting offenders, their greatest value lies in prevention. A 2024 University of Cambridge study found that when staff wear body cams, incidents of physical and verbal assault fall by nearly 50 per cent, and injuries drop by around 30 per cent.

