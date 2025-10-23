Work Of The Week
McDonald's Heist, Moju Brings the Boom, Pinterest's Collage Quest, and More...
The best creative, curated
23 October 2025
'Don't Hang Up, Hang On' for STAMMA by Iris
The campaign dramatises the reality of how inaccessible phone calls can be for people who stammer.
The message is that a moment’s patience can make all the difference as the film closes with the line 'Don’t hang up. Hang on.'
'Rethink Stability' for Lombard Odier by VML UK
Global wealth and asset management firm Lombard Odier's latest spot shows off its focus on stability with a visual centred around a CG-crafted spinning top.
'Finally the EV You've Been Looking For' for Suzuki by TMW
To launch Suzuki's first ever electric car, TMW created a campaign which plays on car buyers search for the perfect car, one which adds harmony to their lives.
Set to the tunes of Dusty Springfield's 'The Look Of Love' the film shows a family man trying to get a proper look at the new eVitara but his efforts are perpetually scuppered.
When he finally gets a look at the vehicle, he is completely blown away...
'Come Out and Play' for Paddy Power by BBH
Returning to the Paddy Power universe is Danny Dyer - this time with star-studded guests Gemma Collins, Coleen Rooney and Peter Crouch.
The work sees Dyer as king of the casino, showing the array of offerings Paddy Power Games has available, while remaining witty and playful.
'Bring the Boom' for MOJU by Leo UK
Functional shot brand MOJU is bringing the boom with its new creative platform and OOH campaign.
It champions the unique physical and emotional power of MOJU’s fresh root ginger shots - landing with energy, impact and unapologetic attitude.
'What’s Your Thing? Collage Quest' for DFS and Pinterest UK by WPP/EssenseMediacom
DFS and Pinterest UK look to provide shoppers an interactive, gamified shopping experience, allowing them to tap into interior design inspiration like never before.
Influenced by sometimes needing a spark of inspiration to find the perfect piece of furniture, the brands have collaborated to provide unique shopping experiences.
'A Handful of Happiness' for KP Nuts by St Luke's
St Luke's has created a band of rapping woodland creatures to show off KP Nuts' new premium signature range.
'World Menu Heist' for McDonald's by Leo UK
For the first time McDonald's is bringing some of its famed international menu items to the UK.
After years of fans taking to social media, envious of the menu offerings across the globe, the fast food giant has lead a heist to smuggle in some of the most-loved international products to the UK's stores - from the Maple BBQ & Bacon Double Quarter Pounder to the Pineapple McSpicy.
'Death Wishes' for Columbia Sportswear by adam&eveDDB
This spooky season Columbia Sportswear has enlisted in the help of the Grim Reaper to showcase the durability and longevity of its outwear.
'Death Wishes' reimagines the Grim Reaper reimagined as a TikTok and Instagram influencer; all the while followers have the chance to win a limited-edition Powderkeg II Remastered Interchange jacket.
Transavia's 60th Anniversary Look, with Studio Dumbar/DEPT
The airline has refreshed its visual identity, allowing it to appeal to both leisure and business travellers.
Its new look sees an updated logo - while keeping its iconic circular 't' symbol, and a right-angled arrow to represent a 'smiling' curved line - giving it an overall confident, refreshed feel.