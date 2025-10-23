McDonald's Heist, Moju Brings the Boom, Pinterest's Collage Quest, and More...

'Finally the EV You've Been Looking For' for Suzuki by TMW

To launch Suzuki's first ever electric car, TMW created a campaign which plays on car buyers search for the perfect car, one which adds harmony to their lives.

Set to the tunes of Dusty Springfield's 'The Look Of Love' the film shows a family man trying to get a proper look at the new eVitara but his efforts are perpetually scuppered.

When he finally gets a look at the vehicle, he is completely blown away...

Read more