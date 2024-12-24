Creative Salon's Top 10 Most Read Campaigns of 2024
We reveal which campaigns attracted the most readers this year
24 December 2024
As 2024 comes to a close, we reflect on the campaigns that captured the public’s attention on Creative Salon. With no paywall, we can see which projects truly resonate with a wide audience.
From McDonald’s refreshing its classic burgers in ‘A Little More Mmm’ to E45’s award-winning ‘This Is Me. This Is My Space,’ this year’s top campaigns highlight the power of creativity in addressing both personal and societal issues, garnering widespread attention from consumers.
'A Little More Mmm' for McDonald's by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s and Leo Burnett UK’s ‘A Little More Mmm’ highlighted improvements made to some of its most iconic menu items. It was the first time in McDonald’s history in the UK that changes had been made to its classic burgers. ‘A Little More Mmm’ is how McDonald's aims to encapsulate the improvements it has made to its core burgers with a new campaign that targeted consumer taste buds. However, they will find it difficult to decide just what has changed.
‘This Is Me. This Is My Space' for E45 by T&Pm
Skincare brand E45 supported transgender, non-binary and gender diverse people with the release of ‘This Is Me. This Is My Space.’ which won the annual Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising Award. As a result, the campaign, conceived by T&Pm, would be backed by over £1 million worth of commercial advertising airtime across the Channel 4 network.
'Believe in Chicken' for KFC by Mother
Coinciding with the Euros, the 'Believe in Chicken' campaign gave KFC followers something to believe in as it took viewers on a journey inspired by the ever-so-familiar mad world of today. It plays on the fact that life around us has become more unreliable, false and untrustworthy than ever. From AI to an unpredictable economy, the campaign aimed to offer fans something to believe in … Chicken.
'Yours for 200 Years' for Cadbury by VCCP
Cadbury and its global agency of record VCCP London have unveiled a fully integrated campaign celebrating Cadbury’s 200th anniversary and its long-standing relationship with the British public. The new campaign was developed to celebrate being part of British life for generations, rather than to just mark a milestone. It focuses on the sense of belonging to the nation through both the shared value of generosity, upon which Cadbury was founded, and in products which have become part of British life and culture. For Cadbury’s anniversary year, the campaign film ‘Birthday’ revives the much-loved ‘Mum’s Birthday’ TVC to demonstrate that there has always been A Glass and a Half in Everyone.
'Til I Died' for British Heart Foundation by Saatchi & Saatchi
Ahead of the kick off of the UEFA Euros 2024, Saatchi & Saatchi worked with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to create a new project that commemorates the lives of 12 young football fans whose lives were tragically ended by heart disease. The work marked a broader campaign to emphasise the critical need for heart research funding by spotlighting the unfulfilled dreams and aspirations of those affected.
'Wat Doing' for ClearScore by And Rising
ClearScore reintroduced Charlie and his dog, Moose, in a new TV ad mini-series would run for 24 months across multiple countries. The campaign, which highlighted ClearScore’s role as a ‘best friend for your finances,’ followed Charlie’s struggles after losing his job while preparing for a baby, with Moose offering unwavering support. Created by And Rising and directed by The Arnells, the series aired on ITV and was available for binge-watching on YouTube and other platforms. ClearScore aimed to provide financial education and support to users, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.
'Cheeky Controller' for Deadpool And Xbox by McCann London
In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ 'Deadpool & Wolverine' hitting theaters this past summer, Deadpool himself teamed up with Xbox to design a custom Xbox Wireless Controller that everyone would want to get their hands on.
Modeled after Deadpool’s much-discussed, perfectly rounded tush, the Deadpool-designed controller was available for one lucky fan to enter for a chance to win via a global sweepstakes alongside other custom Xbox hardware.
'Sophie and The Style Squad' for Freemans by MullenLowe
Freemans, the digital department store, announced that singer, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, is the face of its Autumn Winter 2024 campaign. The 119-year-old retailer has been on a revolutionary journey over the last four years, retiring its famous catalogue, focussing on driving growth and relevancy- transforming into a digital pureplay - occupying the online department store space.
Dulux Heritage by Ogilvy UK
Dulux Heritage unveiled a new campaign by Ogilvy UK that reimagines the covers of 12 literary classics to create an entirely new way to choose colour. Dulux Heritage Editions are a collection of luxury paint hues that have been paired with 12 iconic novels ranging from War of the Worlds, Dracula and Moby Dick to 1984, Little Women and Frankenstein. Each book’s emotional narrative has been analysed and matched to hues that evoke the same mood and feelings.
‘Not Possible - Healthy Snacks You’ll Actually Like’ for Graze by adam&eveDDB
Healthy snacking brand Graze aired its first ever Crunch TV ad, created in partnership with adam&eveDDB, to dispel the myth that healthy and tasty snacks do not exist. The TV ad features a woman arguing with the voice in the back of her head representing the nagging feeling that healthy means bland. The ad is brought to life using puppetry and wigs and is voiced over by TV actress Diane Morgan, who stars in popular comedies such as Motherland and After Life.