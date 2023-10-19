Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
19 October 2023
The campaigns that caught our eye this week.
EE Relaunch by Publicis Groupe
EE, one of the UK’s largest subscription businesses, has unveiled a landmark shift toward platform services, expanding its offering from selling traditional telecoms to become an open-access platform that will support consumers at home, at work, and when they’re learning or gaming. Publicis Groupe's Saatchi & Saatchi, Digitas, Boomerang, Publicis•Poke, Zag and Prodigious developed the multi-channel customer communications, innovative digital tools, brand identity, social, retail stores, product & services positioning and production for the campaign. The addressable first media, audience planning and buying was led by longstanding media partner EssenceMediacom X.
'There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone' for Cadbury by VCCP London
Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched its first audio ads celebrating real life moments of generosity as part of its ongoing ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’ campaign. The series of five stories was created by global agency of record VCCP London. To showcase the power of generosity, the campaign uses an innovative 60-second media buy by Publicis Media to disrupt the usually cluttered ad breaks and allow the heartwarming acts of kindness to get the airtime they deserve and have listeners stop in their tracks to listen.
'PeakSave' for British Gas by The&Partnership
Energy supplier British Gas has partnered with Team GB and ParalympicsGB in a new campaign that flips sporting stereotypes on its head. British Gas is hoping to drive positive change in the industry by rewarding its customers for better, more sustainable, energy use and to deliver that message the company has enlisted Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes: Tom Daley (OBE), Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Ellie Simmonds (OBE).
'Snail No More' for CityFibre by NCA
Independent full fibre platform CityFibre has launched its second integrated campaign, highlighting the burden of using a legacy broadband network at home in 2023. The campaign will encourage consumers to upgrade their broadband by switching to CityFibre’s network, which is currently being rolled out to up to eight million UK homes.
‘Stop the cycle. Rehab Your Skin’ for No7 by The Pharm
No7, the UK’s number one skincare brand, today marks its entry into the healthy skin category with an invigorating integrated campaign highlighting its brand new Derm Solutions range, a line-up of nine products, including dermatologist-approved cosmetic skincare products and targeted solutions for key skin concerns, together with a new free-to-access in-store skincare consultation service combining dermatologist-grade technology with expert skin analysis.
'Made With Care' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
The John Lewis Partnership has unveiled the first design for a new lifestyle brand that will be curated with designers and creators who have grown up in the care system - Made With Care. A year since the Partnership used its biggest platform to help make children in care a national talking point with the 2022 John Lewis Christmas advert, the Made With Care brand marks the start of a new design-focused collaboration created by people who’ve had experience of the care system.
'See What Crypto Can Be’ for Kraken by Mother
Crypto platform Kraken has unveiled its first global campaign, a step towards its mission to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, to enable everyone to achieve financial freedom and inclusion. The campaign is the start of a creative partnership between Kraken and Mother, and follows a competitive pitch run by the brand.
'Hamburger Horrors' for Wendy’s by VMLY&R
The Burger Files, created by VMLY&R London and produced by Fresh Air, turns real stories found and submitted on social media into a seven-episode true crime-style podcast, each focusing on poor fast-food experiences - from being served soggy buns and barely melted cheese to frozen beef. With an estimated 21.2 million people in the UK listening to podcasts each year, this growing media channel was chosen to help Wendy’s maximise reach through a trusted and popular cultural medium.
'Beyond Techspectations' for Currys by AMV BBDO
Following the launch of the brand platform "Beyond Techspectations" through a back-to-school campaign in August, Currys is taking humour to the next level in its latest set of brand films. Created by AMV BBDO, "Beyond Techspectations" aims to showcase how Currys consistently goes the extra mile to deliver the best expertise and tech knowledge through its colleagues and the extensive training they receive.
‘Let’s Go Beyond’ for Toyota by The&Partnership
The&Partnership and Toyota have launched a new campaign and brand platform celebrating the small steps we can all take to move society forward, that seeks to unite the organisation and all its future communications. At the heart of the campaign sits a cinematic, uplifting and inspiring film shot by director Philippe Tempelman which captures the spirit of ‘going beyond’.
'This is ME45' for E45 by The&Partnership
Karo Healthcare has launched a million pound campaign to relaunch E45, one of the UK's most trusted and iconic brands. The move comes after Karo Healthcare acquired E45 from Reckitt last year.
The campaign, which was conceived by The&Partnership and mSix group, aims to drive reappraisal of the brand in an increasingly competitive category.