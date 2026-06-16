Cannes Lions 2026
Pick Us A Cannes Lions 2026 Winner (Part 4)
Our final instalment of our Cannes Lions round up takes a look at the work from Saatchi & Saatchi, adam&eve\TBWA, and Mother
16 June 2026
Cannes Lions is around the corner for yet another year, so let’s take a look at some of the work from UK agencies that will be facing the scrutiny of jurors.
Mother
Anthropic & Claude 'Keep Thinking'
The Super Bowl campaign took a bold risk with the world watching the biggest advertisement slot of the year. With conversations about AI growing, this campaign takes an meta approach, bringing a humorous take on the future of AI and advertising.
The spots are named after the kinds of questions people actually ask AI—about their health, their relationships, their work. In each one, a familiar moment gets interrupted by a sponsored answer from a fictional ad-supported chatbot.
Saatchi & Saatchi
British Heart Foundation 'In Living Memory', Categories: Direct / Health & Wellness / Media / Outdoor
Marking the charity's 65th anniversary, the campaign created 65 commemorative red benches to celebrate 65 survivors of cardiovascular disease whose lives have been saved by critical charity funded research.
Unlike traditional memorial benches, which honour those who have passed away, the benches, painted in the signature BHF red, celebrate those who’ve survived.
Saatchi & Saatchi collaborated with Raw Research and BHF’s Heart Stories team to identify cardiovascular disease survivors and install benches in meaningful locations across the UK.
Street Doctors 'Fatal Question', Categories: Brand Experience & Activation / Direct / Health & Wellness / Outdoor
This campaign portrays real-life stories, using the narratives of individuals who died from single-stab wounds across a range of body parts, to educate young audiences about the dangers of stabbings and that there is no safe place to stab someone.
Projected on the wall in a school gym is the question ‘Where is a safe place to stab?’ and students are given a large human-sized sculpture beaming with laser lights. The students are faced with the challenge to point to parts of the body, but when the stories unfold, it shows that there is no ‘safe place’ to stab someone; statistics around the issue of knife crime indicate it’s a problem that needs greater education.
John Lewis 'Where Love Lives', Categories: Entertainment Lions for Music / Film Craft / PR
The 2025 Christmas campaign showcases how when you cant find the perfect words, you can still find the perfect gift. With the iconic 90's dance tune by Alison Limerick re-imagined by globally acclaimed artist Labrinth, shows a dad taking a trip down memory lane and reveals hows the power of music can connect loved ones together.
Alongside the film, social created by Saatchi & Saatchi pulls back the curtain with bespoke behind-the-scenes snippets from the making of the campaign. Bespoke executions for OOH, print, digital and radio were also revealed as well as feature hero gifting products from partners including Oura, De’Longhi, Dyson and Shark.
John Lewis 'Tableau', Categories: Film/ Film Craft
This campaign film travels through the roaring twenties, the eclectic eighties, and finished in the present day. It represents a mix of settings and scenes capturing the essence of British life, from then to now, celebrating how the brand has shaped a century.
Featuring 100 actors and 100 ionic products, the film draws directly from the magazine’s historic issues to spotlight 100 unique beauty and style moments, including the rise of men’s grooming in its 1989 ‘New Man’ issue, and the early-2000s revival of the nostalgic lava lamp, as captured in a 2001 issue.
adam&eve
Columbia Sportswear ‘Engineered for Whatever’
Taking a dark, comedic approach to those who dare to venture to the great outdoors, this campaign film showcases the depths and battling moments that Mother Nature brings to adventurous people. The commercial forms just one part of the brand’s ‘Engineered for Whatever’ platform, which proves that Columbia’s gear isn't just made for the outdoors, it’s engineered to conquer it.
It even features a darkly comedic cameo by mountaineer Aron Ralston, who is known globally for surviving a canyoneering accident by amputating his own arm in order to survive, a story that was depicted in the critically acclaimed movie ‘127 Hours’ with James Franco.
Columbia Sportswear ‘Expedition Impossible’
Challenging the 'Flat Earth' conspiracy lovers, the brand created a playful campaign to make a bold statement, by the CEO Tim Boyle himself, that the outwear is tough enough for those adventurers who ever dare to reach the worlds imaginary edge.
In addition to the film starring Boyle himself explaining the challenge, there was plenty of fun poked at celebrity Flat Earthers and conspiracy communities online, as Columbia joined the conversations on Reddit posts and comments sections on YouTube and social media.
Columbia Sportswear 'Death Wishes'
Introducing @Reaper_1938 to social media to showcase the ‘Death Wishes’ jacket, with the legally binding Will & Testament stitched into the lining, the humorous campaign highlighting the durability and longevity of the brand’s outerwear.
The social and influencer campaign was released with a film starring the Reaper in full on influencer mode, chatting to fans about the limited-edition jacket, sharing that “Columbia makes its gear so tough it could outlive you.”