Pick Us A Cannes Lions 2026 Winner (Part 4)

Mother

Anthropic & Claude 'Keep Thinking'

The Super Bowl campaign took a bold risk with the world watching the biggest advertisement slot of the year. With conversations about AI growing, this campaign takes an meta approach, bringing a humorous take on the future of AI and advertising.

The spots are named after the kinds of questions people actually ask AI—about their health, their relationships, their work. In each one, a familiar moment gets interrupted by a sponsored answer from a fictional ad-supported chatbot.

Read more here.