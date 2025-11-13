Work of The Week
The Latest Christmas Campaigns, Tea Pigs' Brand Mascot, Candy Crush Upside Down and more...
The best work, curated
13 November 2025
'You're On It' for HMRC by Pablo and TMW
Filing your taxes to HMRC doesn't usually feel serene. But the app aims to make it all a much cleaner, smoother process - a fact which Pablo and TMW play on with bubble bath and rubber ducks.
'The Scent of Christmas Magic' for Smyths Toys Superstore by Droga5 Dublin
The campaign introduces audiences to Sam and his sniffer dog, Scout, in a story about festive anticipation. As Sam tries to uncover what’s wrapped under his family's tree, Scout leads the way - sniffing through the house and the Smyths catalogue - until the scent leads them to a Smyths Toys Superstore, where Sam discovers what he’s getting for Christmas.
'The Perfect Gift' for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
Waitrose revealed a first of its kind rom-com showcasing its festive offerings for 2025, shaking-up the expectations of a traditional seasonal marketing campaign.
Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson star in the romantic montage that celebrates both relationships and a love of food.
'Hosting & Guesting' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi, Digitas and WPP Media
In its first ever Christmas campaign, EE reflects the reality of being a host and a guest during the festive season.
The film follows a mum with two children, attempting the impossible: visiting both sides of the family in one day.
'That's What Makes It Christmas' for Tesco by BBH London
Tesco has taken a unique spin on celebrating the festive season by producing a series of standalone films that spotlight the weird and wonderful moments during Christmas.
From arguments between the family to dogs dressing up for the season, the work reminds that people actually find their festivity in all manner of perfectly imperfect moments.
'Upside Down' for Candy Crush by Pablo
For Candy Crush, Pablo has created a four-minute cover version of Diana Ross's Upside Down.
The playable music experience allows users to interact with the game in a dynamic new way.
'A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever' for Disney by Adam&EveDDB
Disney brings a little girl's doodle to life for Christmas in its latest ad.
Directed Taika Waititi, the ad tells the story of a charming friendship between the little girl and her doodle.
'KFC x Stranger Things' for KFC by Mother
KFC is building on its 'BELIEVE' mantra to celebrate the mission-driven stars of Stranger Things Season 5.
The campaign sees KFC morph into Hawkins Fried Chicken.
'Scratchcard-igans' for Allwyn by VCCP
Allwyn's National Lottery unveiled its festive campaign, fronted by former Olympic diver and knitting enthusiast Tom Daley.
'Scratchcard-igans' showcases how National Lottery scratchcards are a surprisingly fun way to come together, no matter the occasion or the group.
'It’s Tea In All Its Glory' for Teapigs by Pablo
The campaign marks the brand’s biggest creative and media investment to date, aiming to remind people what tea can be: something crafted with real care and obsession, made to be enjoyed in all its glory.
It also introduces the brand's new titular mascot who is blissfully reclining amid real tea ingredients — peppermint leaves, chamomile flowers and black tea — with its modesty delicately preserved by a carefully placed leaf or petal.
"Kevin the Carrot's Stag Do Has Gone Pear-Shaped!' by McCann's for Aldi
In the second part of this Christmas saga, Kevin is found in an unimaginable predicament, strapped to the North Pole in nothing but a mankini, a stark contrast to his unsuspecting fiancée, Katie, who is miles away, enjoying a serene spa weekend.
‘Give Time’ for O2 by VCCP
This year’s Christmas campaign focuses on O2’s award-winning customer rewards programme Priority from O2.
The spot follows a family over the course of a year – Christmas to Christmas – as they share a variety of experiences together. Shot from the perspective of the experience itself, the audience never captures what the family in the film is actually witnessing, the camera remaining on the characters and their reactions.