Work of the Week
Christmas Campaigns, Reuters' Pure News and Gaming Ads From EA and PlayStation
The best work, curated
06 November 2025
'Pure News, Straight from the Source' for Reuters by Gravity Road
The US-focused campaign uses cinematic Gen AI and original Reuters footage to demonstrate the service's unique position as the world’s source for trusted news.
'It Happens On PS5' for Playstation by adam&eveDDB
Whether it’s a truck that somehow landed on a skyscraper or escaping from a monstrous creature, this campaign aims to remind audiences that unforgettable things are happening now on PlayStation 5.
'Gift Happily Ever After' for Boots by VML
This year’s campaign reimagines the classic fairytale of Puss In Boots for today’s consumer, following feline protagonist Puss who, faced with the challenge of finding last-minute gifts ahead of the Snow Queen’s Ball, turns to his trusty mirror for advice.
'It's Showtime' for Matalan by McCann
"It's Showtime," declares Matalan with a new multi-channel campaign celebrating the joy, pride, and excitement customers feel when preparing for the festive season.
The central TV campaign showcases how the home becomes the stage, the host is the director, and the star of the show - Matalan’s homeware collection, of course.
'The Unexpected Guest' for Sainsbury's by New Commercial Arts
Sainsbury's has brought the BFG back for the second year running. The Christmas ad is a continuation of the Roald Dahl partnership which began last year.
Featuring the BFG and Sainsbury's colleague Annie, it shows them navigating an unexpected arrival: the Greedy Giant.
'For A Gift That Matters' for Bol by DEPT
By bringing together Santa and Sinterklaas, Dutch e-commerce retailer bol demonstrates how the platform helps people create meaningful moments with gifts during the busiest time of the year.
'Never Just A Drop' for Bodyform/Essity by AMV BBDO
To promote the new product Bodyform Ultimate, the campaign builds on the 'Never Just a Period' creative platform and continues its mission to unveil unfiltered, deeply human stories. At its heart is a giant blood droplet - a disruptive symbol representing the collective volume of blood lost by women+ with heavy periods in the UK every year.
'What's On The Cards For Kevin The Carrot This Christmas?' for Aldi by McCann Manchester
The lovable brand mascot returns for another season, this time in episodic format that sees him embark on a romantic, film-inspired quest, culminating in a momentous proposal to his beloved Katie the Carrot.
'Battlefield REDSEC' for Electronic Arts, By Mother Los Angeles
By heroing the theme and the impossible to ignore response from its fans upon hearing it, the campaign promotes the franchise’s first-ever free-to-play offering - Battlefield REDSEC.
'Making More of Christmas' for Morrisons by Leo UK
The campaign tells the stories of colleagues and food makers within Morrisons unique fresh food business and shows the skill and dedication of British Christmas preparation through the eyes of those who make it happen. all year round.
'Thought We Were Just For Toys?' for Argos by T&P
Actor and comedian Simon Bird takes the driving seat this Christmas, as he is joined by the retailer's iconic mascots Connie and Trevor.
With Bird suffering in the midst of a last minute dash, the ad shows how Argos offers more than just toys - including premium presents for the whole family.
'Lowest Ever Prices Choir' for Currys by AMV BBDO
The Black Friday campaign transforms the brand’s famous “Lowest Ever Prices” promise into song through a choir that includes one singer who is reputed to have the lowest voice in London.
'Where Love Lives' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi London
This year's fully integrated campaign is built on the insight: when you can’t find the perfect words, you can still find the perfect gift. Inviting the nation to say what they truly feel through the timeless power of thoughtful gifting, exploring how the right present can express what words can’t, capturing connection, memory, and emotion.