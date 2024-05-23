Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
23 May 2024
'Saving Summer' for Boots by VML
While celebrating its 175th anniversary, high street health and beauty retailer Boots wants to recognise the resilience of British people who can still find joy even in the moment that things do not quite go to plan through its “Saving Summer” campaign. Created by VML, the brand’s latest campaign celebrates the unpredictable nature of a British summer, highlighting that people can be prepared for any adventure or unexpected challenge, something Boots has been around to support customers with over the course of nearly two centuries now.
'Bring the Energy: Football x Renovators' for Lucozade by adam&eveDDB
Marking the second installment of Lucozade's 'Bring the Energy' campaign, England star Jude Bellingham features as the brand's newest athlete in ‘Football x Renovators’. Created by adam&eveDDB and in the build-up to Britain’s summer of sport, the spot is the second film to debut Lucozade’s ‘Bring the Energy’ campaign – a major new brand platform and rallying call that shows how Lucozade helps people to rise to the challenge and move with energy in the moments that matter to them.
'1 in 100 Million' for The International Olympic Committee by Gravity Road
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has begun to champion the Refugee Olympic Team as they prepare for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Through the "1 in 100 Million" initiative and short film, crafted by Gravity Road, the organization highlights the inspiring stories of 36 athletes who have overcome incredible challenges to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage, representing over 100 million displaced people globally.
‘The Paralympic Dream’ by adam&eveDDB
Adam&eveDDB has dispelled harmful misconceptions about the Paralympic Games in its empowering campaign for the International Paralympic Committee titled, ‘The Paralympic Dream’. In an effort to drive global viewership for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the campaign dismisses the conventional idea that the Paralympics is primarily about bringing together persons with disabilities to participate in joyous sporting harmony, instead emphasising all the impressive athleticism and edge-of-your-seat competition that takes place during the event.
'Memory Bar Boxes' for Cadbury by VCCP London
Cadbury and Alzheimer’s Research UK have distributed 4,000 'Memory Bar Boxes' to people living with dementia and their loved ones, specially made by VCCP London. Care homes, dementia support groups and those caring for those living with the disease have been reaching out to the Cadbury archives for packaging no longer in circulation, in order to evoke nostalgic memories amongst people living with Alzheimer’s. Noticing this demand, Cadbury partnered with Alzheimer’s Research UK to create 'Memory Bar' boxes featuring iconic Dairy Milk packaging, from as far back as 1915 until the present day, reintroduced by Bulletproof (Cadbury’s branding agency).
'You’ve Got a Friend in Philly' for Philadelphia UK by Ogilvy UK
Philadelphia UK and Ogilvy UK's design-led OOH campaign, part of the brand's 'You’ve Got a Friend in Philly' brand platform, aims to drive relevance through building an emotional connection, celebrating the brand’s ability to create memorable friendship moments. The campaign was led by insights from Ogilvy Consulting UK’s behavioural science specialism, which identified Philadelphia’s place in its category to create comforting and social ways to connect.
‘This Is Me. This Is My Space' for E45 by T&Pm
Skincare brand E45 has supported transgender, non-binary and gender Diverse people with the release of its latest campaign ‘This Is Me. This Is My Space.’ which has won the annual Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising Award. As a result, the campaign, conceived by T&Pm, will be backed by over £1 million worth of commercial advertising airtime across the Channel 4 network.
‘Beauty Spotters’ for Melanoma UK by T&Pm
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the signs of Acral Melanoma, the most common form of skin cancer in Black and Brown skin i.e. people of colour (POC). Coinciding with Melanoma Awareness Month, the campaign was conceived by Hungarian-Pakistani duo, Armna Khan and Eszter Boldov and tackles the lack of awareness of the signs and symptoms of the condition, as well as a misconception that people of colour cannot get skin cancer, which Melanoma UK are aiming to mythbust.
'The Father’s Day Redesign' for CALM by The Or
To bring new meaning to Father’s Day, independent creative company The Or, in partnership with the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), has enlisted an array of artists to redesign generic cards by bringing new positive messaging to the forefront. 'The Father’s Day Redesign' aims to redefine stereotypical messaging, instead encouraging a loving and positive narrative when it comes to expressing emotions to our father figures.
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
6/13
7/13
8/13
9/13
10/13
11/13
12/13
13/13
'VIVA Summer' for Primark by VCCP
Primark has refreshed its brand world with its global branding and creative agency partner VCCP. The new look and feel for the brand coincides with the release of its summer collection and campaign, 'VIVA Summer'. As part of the updates, the new brand world includes a playful update to the iconic Primark logo, features a refreshed Primark blue, and a specially designed font. Customers will now see the new brand across social, in direct communications and in-store - with further rollouts planned for later this year. The changes also see the introduction of the ‘Portal’, a window into the world of Primark, which will be used across campaigns and the wider brand world; bringing everything Primark offers to life.
'Good Right Now' for Waitrose By Saatchi & Saatchi
It's time to party in the sun and embrace all the good times that come with it. To do so, 'GOOD Right Now' is the latest execution from Waitrose and Saatchi&Saatchi which will see multiple executions set to land throughout the summer. The work celebrates the moments where food is at its most spontaneous, flexible, informal and effortless - quite simply, all that is good right now.
M&S Oxford Circus Takeover by Mother
M&S' aims to broaden its appeal through a multi-sensorial out-of-home takeover of London’s Oxford Circus Tube station, as part of its recently launched Summer 2024 campaign. The push, which was developed in partnership with Mother Design and Mother London. Following the launch of a bold, colourful TV spot featuring the iconic track “Pump up the Jam” by Technotronic, the brand is unveiling a similarly vibrant takeover of Oxford Circus Tube station. Film content appears on screens next to bright pink vinyl-wrapped floors, blue sky-coloured ceilings and eye-catching posters, all showcasing the M&S summer collection.
1/2
2/2
'Smug Dairy' for Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods by BMB
Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods, home to some of the UK and Ireland’s leading dairy and plant-based brands is releasing a category-first product range supported by a £5 million marketing investment across TV, out-of-home, PR, influencer marketing, and organic and paid social media. Smug Dairy is a disruptive new brand that combines the goodness of dairy and plants into one tasty product. This unique blend of oat and dairy offers consumers a healthier, more sustainable way of consuming dairy without compromising on that rich, creamy taste. The delicious new Smug Dairy product range includes milk, cheese and butter.
'Side By Cider' for Old Mout Cider by St Luke's
Embark on a vibrant adventure with Old Mout Cider's latest campaign, inviting you to discover the enchanting realm of MOUTOPIA. In this fantastical world, the iconic Kiwi mascot leads the way, showcasing the brand's diverse flavours and celebrating the beauty of connection and inclusivity. The campaign by St Luke’s, introduces MOUTOPIA, a place where people are inspired to connect so that everyone, no matter how different, can live together harmoniously, “side by cider” – in the same way that, inside every bottle of Old Mout cider.