Twix Sweetens Bad News, Tesco Mobile's Embarrassed Moggies, Tetley's Return and more...
10 April 2025
"Britain's Tea" for Tetley by Pablo
Tetley has launched its most ambitious repositioning campaign for a decade, under the title “Britain’s Tea”.
Developed by Pablo, the campaign is built from the insight that there is a deeper emotional meaning behind tea - it’s used to show care for each other, often implicitly saying things that Brits might feel uncomfortable saying aloud.
"Twix Harmoniser" for Twix by adam&eveDDB
Twix has released a digital tool, created in partnership with Meta, for WhatsApp that harnesses the idea of two voices to reach consumers in a new way.
The 'Twix Harmoniser' feature uses digital and AI technology to double the voices in the voice message feature, to turn them into sweet-sounding duets.
Designed by adam&eveDDB London, the Twix Harmoniser allows users to turn their voice message on WhatsApp into one delivered in harmony to reimagine a solo voice message with two voices. Read more.
#TalkMoreThanFootball for EE by Wonderhood Studios
Three’s #TalkMoreThanFootball initiative returns for a third year in collaboration with Samaritans and Chelsea FC, to encourage football fans of all ages to 'talk more' with one another. This year, the mobile network has enlisted the help of former England striker turned podcaster, Peter Crouch to launch a fleet of bespoke mental health taxis, driven by selected cabbies who have received specialist training from Samaritans to help get the nation talking more than football. Read more.
"Big Green Bunny" for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
For Waitrose, April Fools Day proved irresistible when launched a campaign to promote its range of chocolate easter eggs. It's resulting “adults-only” campaign and activation by Wonderhood Makers, with its social-first content arm of Wonderhood Studios, features comedian Mo Gillgan and a Big Green Bunny.
The activation at Battersea Power Station saw Big Green Bunny take over Malaysia Square, giving away chocolate eggs as a reward to anyone who could prove they were grown-up enough to deserve an Easter Egg. Read more.
'Molecules of Fun' for Chupa Chups by BBH London
Chupa Chups is using its unmistakeable lollipops to put a scientific spin on fun.
The three executions, running in both OOH and press, resemble 3D molecule models, using the head of Chupa Chups lollipop as atoms and the lollipop stick as chemical bonds. BBH London zoomed in on the "happy chemicals", dopamine, serotonin and endorphin, to show that Chupa Chups is what fun is made of. Each molecule poster features a variety of Chupa Chups flavours, with each flavour and colour symbolising a specific type of atom.
'Same, but Tesco' for Tesco Mobile by BBH Dublin
Tesco Mobile Ireland harnesses the power of humour and relatability to convey common phone behaviours in a new campaign from BBH Dublin and Mindshare.
Thee two 30” films comedically demonstrate cats commenting on their owners’ phone behaviours. Depicting a group of cats sharing a watercooler-type moment, bonding over their clingy owners and how they always stick weird ‘rectangles’ (phones) in their faces.
"Us vs Them" for INEOS Grenadier by Wonderhood Studios
Created by Wonderhood Studios, “Us vs Them” is fronted by a provocative OOH billboard outside a large Jaguar Land Rover dealership in London.
The key visual shows a Land Rover Defender in pristine condition, looking face to face with an INEOS Grenadier scratched up and covered in mud with the challenger line reading “Let’s take this outside”.
'Another Chance' for Paddy Power by BBH
Paddy Power Gamesʼ has announced the next chapter of their TV sponsorship, joining forces with Channel 4ʼs jewel in the crown dating show First Dates. To celebrate this perfect partnership, Paddy Power and BBH have created and released a series of tongue-in-cheek idents bringing the signature Paddy Power mischief and laugh-out-loud moments to the ultimate numbers game: finding love.
Set in Paddyʼs very own ‘Café du Chanceʼ, and featuring a selection of classic cameos from Paddy Powerʼs star ambassador Peter Crouch, the idents pay homage to the most awkward of dating moments, from cringe filled bill paying to questionable table manners, all in the name of love.
'Cats Will Do Anything' for Mars by adam&eveDDB
DREAMIES, part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands, launched a new global campaign ‘Cats Will Do Anything’, celebrating the creative, cunning and extreme lengths cats will go to in order to get their paws on the irresistible treats.
The 20-second spot sees a group of determined CGI cats clinging to the side of a speeding Dreamies truck, proving ‘Cats Will Do Anything’ for the irresistible treats.
"DIY By Ikea" by VML UK for Ikea
The campaign, created by VML UK, showcases IKEA's affordable product range as ingenious solutions for covering everyday household mishaps and wear and tear. The campaign platform uses a series of striking before-and-after visuals, demonstrating how IKEA's Scandinavian design can transform common household eyesores into stylish features. Read more.
'Her Final Search' for Croí and Global Heart Hub by Weber Shandwick
'Her Final Search', in partnership with Croí, the Heart & Stroke Charity in Ireland, and Global Heart Hub (GHH), aims to educate about the unique symptoms of heart attack in women through a series of videos distributed across social media depicting final online symptom searches of women who died of CVD/heart attack.
The initiative educates the public on the specific symptoms that women may experience differently from men, such as jaw, neck and back pain, to help more people know when to seek help.