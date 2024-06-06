Work Of The Week

'Careers Done Different' for Ikea by Mother

Ikea is driving to attract a new generation of co-workers with its ‘Careers Done Different' campaign, created by Mother with PR handled by Weber Shandwick. The overall objective is to make the Ikea employer brand as famously loved as the Ikea consumer brand.

In this first phase of activity, Ikea is inviting applications to be a paid co-worker at Ikea on Roblox (while getting a flavour of an Ikea career). In anticipation of the virtual store opening, Ikea is encouraging applications through a fully integrated campaign that covers social media and in-store activity.