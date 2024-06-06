Work Of The Week
06 June 2024
'Voting Is Hot AF' for Ecotricity by Saatchi & Saatchi
Saatchi & Saatchi is channelling modern dating trends to redefine voting for younger demographics with 'Voting is Hot AF'.
Powered by Ecotricity founder Dale Vince and insights from PR agency Borkowski, the "Just Vote" campaign aims to encourage young people to vote in the July 4 general election, leveraging the finding that 40 per cent of 18-24 year olds find regular voters more attractive.
'There’s a lot to take in' for Cadbury by VCCP London
Cadbury and VCCP London have introduced the brand's latest indulgent creation, the Cadbury Dairy Milk &More bar.
The new product has bigger chunks and more combinations of flavours, available in two flavours, Cadbury Dairy Milk &More Nutty Praline Crisp and Cadbury Dairy Milk & More Caramel Nut Crunch. The idea behind the campaign is to celebrate the bar’s depth by showcasing the distracting power of the &More bar’s fillings, proudly celebrating that “there’s a lot to take in”.
'Careers Done Different' for Ikea by Mother
Ikea is driving to attract a new generation of co-workers with its ‘Careers Done Different' campaign, created by Mother with PR handled by Weber Shandwick. The overall objective is to make the Ikea employer brand as famously loved as the Ikea consumer brand.
In this first phase of activity, Ikea is inviting applications to be a paid co-worker at Ikea on Roblox (while getting a flavour of an Ikea career). In anticipation of the virtual store opening, Ikea is encouraging applications through a fully integrated campaign that covers social media and in-store activity.
'Tournament Turmoil' for Sky Bet by Grey London
Sky Bet has kicked off its latest campaign with Grey London ahead of the Euros - 'Tournament Turmoil.' Building on brand's recently launched positioning 'For the Fans', the campaign takes a deeper look, beyond club football, at how fans really feel during an international tournament like the Euros.
At a time when most brands follow the cliche of international tournaments; pure elation, togetherness and fake celebrations, Sky Bet recognises the inner conflicts fans feel when domestic allegiances vanish. In this unique month, supporting your nation creates all sorts of turmoil - your loyalties are a mess, and you face constant dilemmas.
Launch of Histallay for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' by TBWA\London
TBWA/London's debut campaign for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ new hayfever relief brand, Histallay, sets out to create a meaningful impact by acknowledging and validating the experiences of hayfever sufferers.
Rather than play off the problems and impact of allergens themselves, the campaign aims to bring to life the emotional toll of hayfever in a humourous and relatable way.
'Only O2/Roaming' for O2 by VCCP
As the only major network to offer inclusive EU roaming as standard, O2 has introduced ‘Only O2/Roaming,’ developed by its long-term partner VCCP London.
The second phase of the Only O2 campaign series, Only O2/Roaming switches focus from the rewards and experiences available on Priority to O2’s inclusive EU Roaming offering, demonstrating the benefits of being an O2 customer through Bubl and a real-life family enjoying an unforgettable and carefree holiday - without the worry of roaming charges.
'Time to Rise' for Tottenham Hotspur by Run Deep
Tottenham Hotspur has unveiled its new Nike home kit for the 2024/25 season, bringing back the full navy sleeves to the Lilywhites kit, with the design celebrating the iconic colours of the Club.
The Club has teamed up with Gavin and Stacey star – and lifelong Spurs fan – Mathew Horne to front the launch film, ‘Time to Rise’.
'Europe's Favourites' for Paddy Power by BBH London
Irish firm Paddy Power and Danny Dyer have joined forces to celebrate England being ‘Europe’s favourites’… to win the biggest football tournament of the summer.
After years of dodgy behaviour abroad and the small matter of a not-so-seamless Brexit, the well-known entertainment brand grabs the chance for a playful nod at England’s unique position just two weeks out from Euro 2024.
So, Paddy Power drafted in quintessential English football fan and all-round good geezer Danny to set the scene for the English army as they embark upon their German odyssey as ‘Europe’s favourites’.
'The Nation’s Network' for Vodafone by Leo Burnett
Vodafone UK is bringing its new creative platform, 'The Nation's Network', to life, emphasising its role in connecting people and the things they love.
Created by Leo Burnett, ‘The Nation’s Network’ will be a fully integrated campaign spanning TV, BVOD, Cinema, OOH, social, PR and display, with the creative introducing a variety of scenarios where connectivity and technology play a crucial role in people’s lives.
'You Got This' for Adidas by TBWA/London
Adidas has highlighted its ambition to help disarm negative pressure in sport in its latest campaign 'You Got This'. Bringing together icons from its global football family it aims to show what is possible when managing the weight of expectation.
As anticipation builds towards a summer of football, with South America’s leading football competition and Euro 2024 starting next month, the campaign shines a light on how, alongside the excitement, international football can bring an added level of pressure to each player’s game. In fact, research shows that players are three times more likely to miss a penalty when playing for their nation as opposed to their club.
'There's a Bus for That' for Arriva by VCCP
Bus transport service Arriva has unveiled its 'There's a Bus for That' campaign in a bid to drive modal shift and improve perceptions of buses and the service they provide. Snap LDN, part of the VCCP Group, was appointed late last year to launch a new integrated brand campaign to drive this behaviour change.
'Keep It Fresh' for Vigorsol by BBH
Italian chewing gum brand Air Action Vigorsol and creative agency BBH London have built on the brand's 'Keep It Fresh' brand platform, with a comedic new campaign encouraging people to be their freshest self.
The film which spearheads the campaign is set in a surreal city, populated entirely by plastic mannequins, where everyone is rigid and conformist. When one of the mannequins tastes Vigorsol’s Air Action gum however he literally breaks out of his shell and is free to be his true self, with hilarious results.
'Go Jet It' for Samsung by VCCP
VCCP London champions modernity in its new social influencer-led campaign for Samsung Europe with ‘Go Jet It’.The consumer electronics brand’s Bespoke Jet AI vacuum is paired with a ridiculously catchy track by Loud Parade.
The campaign will run across eight markets in EMEA (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and Italy) and features 32 influencers who use the Bespoke Jet AI to suck up the things that really annoy them, from bad weather to washing up, and even messy desktops!
'Play Different' for Betfair by Pablo
Marking the cumulation of over 18 months of work to reposition the brand, one of the world’s largest international online sports betting providers, Betfair is back with a brand new look.
Tapping into Betfair’s heritage as the original challenger brand in the category when it launched in 2000, the new positioning and brand platform was developed by creative agency partner, Pablo.
'Disguise' by Twix by adam&eveDDB/Team Omnicom
Mars-owned brand Twix has unveiled a humorous campaign in the US titled ‘Disguise.’ Created by adam&eveDDB and Team Omnicom, the tongue-in-cheek campaign builds on the idea that Twix is actually a cookie, cleverly disguised as a candy bar.