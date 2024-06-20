Work Of The Week

KFC 'Believe in Chicken' by Mother

Coinciding with the Euros, the 'Believe in Chicken' campaign gives KFC followers something to believe in as it takes viewers on a journey inspired by the ever-so-familiar mad world of today. It plays on the fact that life around us has become more unreliable, false, and untrustworthy than ever. From AI to an unpredictable economy, this new campaign aims to offer fans something to believe in … Chicken.