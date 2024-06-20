Work Of The Week
20 June 2024
Movember ‘Missing Father’s Day’ by Weber Shandwick
To celebrate Father’s Day, men’s health charity Movember created a brand-new set of seven ‘Missing Father’s Day’ cards in a cross-channel campaign to shine a light on the thousands of men lost to poor health and the families impacted by it.
Lipton 'Save Our Summer (SOS)' by adam&eveDDB
Lipton's pan-European campaign, created by adam&eveDDB, centres around a 'Save Our Summer (SOS)' Squad from Lipton who - in their bright yellow uniforms - exist to take away the gripes the nation could live without and leave only the fun bits of summer to enjoy.
KFC 'Believe in Chicken' by Mother
Coinciding with the Euros, the 'Believe in Chicken' campaign gives KFC followers something to believe in as it takes viewers on a journey inspired by the ever-so-familiar mad world of today. It plays on the fact that life around us has become more unreliable, false, and untrustworthy than ever. From AI to an unpredictable economy, this new campaign aims to offer fans something to believe in … Chicken.
British Gas 'Powering Home Fans' by T&Pm
Celebrating the summer of sport with its 'Powering Home Fans' campaign, the work from T&Pm builds on its PeakSave spot from last winter. This is the second instalment showcasing British Gas’ partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, and aims to make sure the nation is charged up ahead of the Euros, Olympics and Paralympic Games.
Budweiser 'Bring It Home' by Revolt
Budweiser, the official beer of England, has partnered with World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst to bless its beer with the winning spirit of England’s 1966 team. To mark this momentous occasion, the brand’s packaging has been redesigned, emblazoned with the words ‘Let’s bring it Home’, the Three Lions crest, and an inscription of a blessing from Sir Geoff along with his signature. Over 12 million cans will be produced for fans to enjoy during the tournament.
EE 'Hate. Not In My Shirt' by Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas
EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Teams, unveiled 'Hate. Not In My Shirt', a multi-million-pound integrated PR and marketing campaign that aims to combat all forms of online and offline hate by calling on the nation to be ‘proud supporters’ ahead of the summer tournament in Germany.
CoppaFeel! 'Changing The Face of Breast Cancer’ by adam&eveDDB
Breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel! saught to drive behaviour change in younger audiences, by demonstrating that breast cancer can affect young people too. The message is being highlighted through a social and DOOH campaign by adam&eveDDB titled, ‘Changing The Face of Breast Cancer’.
Decathlon 'From Tree To Sea' by AMV BBDO
Decathlon's wetsuit Yulex100 is the first (and currently only) alternative to neoprene wetsuits made from 100 per cent certified natural rubber. Developed by AMV BBDO, the 'From Tree To Sea' campaign hacked surf cams worldwide to promote the product directly to the water sports community.
Sky Bet 'Dad's Dad' by Grey London
Grey London's second ad of the Sky Bet ‘Tournament Turmoil’ Euros campaign, 'Dad's Dad', recognises the difficulties fans face when having to support players they ordinarily hate during the season, now they are playing for England at the Euros. In the spot, the brand highlights the difficulty in supporting the ‘enemy’, as these rivalries run deep and most fans inherit a club from their parents, or their parent’s parents.
Galop 'It’s not all sunshine and rainbows' by Gravity Road
This Pride month, the UK’s LGBT+ anti-abuse charity Galop, creative studio Gravity Road and the ADOT Foundation launched an immersive digital campaign that reveals Pride season is not all sunshine and rainbows. The work features the voices of LGBT+ celebrities and allies who are joined by the voices of real victims of hate crime, who share the impacts that hate crime has had on them.
UKAEG AA '106 Lions on a shirt’ BY VCCP London
The UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG) partnered with integrated agency VCCP London to create a special digital out of home campaign in the aim to celebrate UK creativity during the global gathering of the advertising industry, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (17 - 21 June). The poster reads ‘106 Lions on a shirt’, celebrating the UK’s number of wins at Cannes Lions last year while nodding to the summer of sport ahead of us.
Skoda 'Honeyed Love - Kodiaq SUV' by FCB London
Flirting bumble bees introduced a whole new take on car advertising in FCB London’s 'Honeyed Love' campaign for the launch of Skoda’s newest Kodiaq SUV. The global campaign is spearheaded by a 60-second commercial that features a bumble bee flies inside a Kodiaq and driven off on a family road trip, while its sweetheart follows alongside the car in a bid to stay together.
EE 'LearnSmart Platform' by Digitas
EE's new artificial intelligence (AI) education skill - available on the EE LearnSmart platform - aims to unleash learning from the classroom and help kids be smarter, safer, and kinder online, driven by the creative and strategic teams from Digitas UK.
Muller 'Rice + Protein' by VCCP
The out of home campaign ‘Rice + Protein’ is the latest campaign from Müller and VCCP as the brand continues to push boundaries with its Declan Rice partnership, this time specifically promoting the brand’s Müller Rice Protein range.