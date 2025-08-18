So you want a job in advertising
Many agencies and organisations operate programmes, courses and support schemes to help new talent find out more about the advertising industry and gain some experience in it. The organisations below all offer help and support for diverse new talent. Click on the links to find out how to get onto a programme.
Creative Salon is committed to helping nurture the next generation of diverse talent that will lead the advertising and marketing industries. We aim to provide information on ways that new talent can gain access to and experience in the industry.
And every year Creative Salon will dedicate a minimum of 10 percent of our profits to financially support schemes that nurture this diverse new talent. We’ve chosen the Brixton Finishing School as our first partner and are proud to be supporting their vital work.